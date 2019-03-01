|
|
Lubbock- 72, passed away on February 19, 2019. Velma Jean Lethridge (aka, Jennie) was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on March 2, 1946 to Andrew Jack and Sarah E. Davis. Velma married Zebbie D. Lethridge, Sr. in Lubbock, Texas in November of 1963 and they were married for 54 years. Velma attended Dunbar High School and later received her G.E.D. She worked for Frito- Lay, The Lubbock Independent School District as a Bus Driver, Insurance Sales Representative and Mary Kay Consultant. Velma was an avid booster club volunteer at Estacado High School during the years her kids attended. Velma attended Cosmetology School to become a certified Nail Technician and a Tax Preparation School to become a certified Tax Preparer. Velma served on various city and community boards as a representative for the development of East Lubbock. Velma entered a contest to name the new East Lubbock Subdivision (King's Dominion) and her entry won!!! Velma leaves to cherish her memory; siblings, Veotha Smith, James A. Davis (Ollye), Georgia and Ruby Lee Hobdy; five children: Doris Henderson (Ed), Robert Lethridge, Sr., Angela Lethridge Hall, Vivian Lethridge, and Zebbie D. Lethridge Jr. (Dianna); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren: a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church Of Christ. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6pm today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019