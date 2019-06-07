Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Jean Mason


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Velma Jean Mason Obituary
Lamesa- 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Velma was born to the parents of Essie M. and Raymond G. Hawkins on January 31, 1951 in Lamesa, Texas. Velma attended Blackshear and Lamesa High School. She worked for Lamesa ISO transportation department, Home Health and the DeFee's. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her husband, Jerry L. Mason; 3 sons, Chris Mason, Jerry Mason (Bobo), and Cedric; 1 daughter, Monica Mason Hereford; 15 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; 1 brother, Euel Ray Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at CWJC Building, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Johnson Memorial C.O.G.I.C., Lamesa, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now