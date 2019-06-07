|
Lamesa- 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Velma was born to the parents of Essie M. and Raymond G. Hawkins on January 31, 1951 in Lamesa, Texas. Velma attended Blackshear and Lamesa High School. She worked for Lamesa ISO transportation department, Home Health and the DeFee's. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her husband, Jerry L. Mason; 3 sons, Chris Mason, Jerry Mason (Bobo), and Cedric; 1 daughter, Monica Mason Hereford; 15 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; 1 brother, Euel Ray Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at CWJC Building, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Johnson Memorial C.O.G.I.C., Lamesa, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019