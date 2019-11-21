|
Idalou- Velma Jean Phipps Webb (Jean) of Idalou, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on November 15, 2019 in Cleveland, Tennessee. Jean was born to Melvin Homer (Jack) and Mary Lou Phipps on February 7, 1943 in Lubbock, Texas. Over the course of her life she was a legal administrative assistant, a teacher, and a librarian who loved all of God's creatures and instilled a love of reading in her children. She lives on in the hearts of her family, including her son Conrad Allen Webb and his wife Kathryn Ennis Webb of Cleveland, Tennessee; her son Derek Spencer Webb and his wife Amber Lynn Handy of Columbus, Mississippi; and her granddaughters Eleanor Parker Webb and Lucinda Ariadne Webb (Lucy) of Columbus, Mississippi.
Graveside services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Idalou Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019