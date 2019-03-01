Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lubbock- Vera Naylor, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born May 16, 1920, in Spanish Fort, Texas to Luther and Queen Victoria Lovett. Vera graduated as valedictorian from Prairie View High School and went on to receive her degree at Draughn's Business College. She married Wilford Naylor on December 9, 1943, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Vera worked as a secretary for the MKT (Katy), T&P, Santa Fe railroads and as a secretary for 10 years for LISD before retiring. Vera was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Wilford; son, Don; daughter, Marilyn Mills and husband, Richard of Lubbock; 2 granddaughters, Megan Wenzel and husband Lance, and Macie Mills; 1 sister, Lois Cauter. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Vera was a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ and will be remembered and missed by a large extended family and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 1st from 6-8pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Services will be at 1pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Southside Church of Christ. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.
