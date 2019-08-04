|
|
Lubbock- Vera Alameda Fair 86, of Lubbock passed away July 31, 2019. She was born November 26, 1932. She was a long time Lubbock resident. Vera and her late husband, Christopher Wade Fair, raised four biological children and one adopted child. She is survived by her sister, Rita Hill; children, Belinda Saul, David Fair, Ruthie Fair and Anthony Fair; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Abbey Chapel with burial to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019