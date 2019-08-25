|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Faye Webb, 88, of Lubbock will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at Sanders Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4-6 pm at Sanders Funeral Home.
Faye went to heaven to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born May 22, 1931 in Tulia, TX, to Cecil and Rilla Lee Simpson. She moved to Lubbock in 1948, where she met and married James Thomas (Jimmy) Webb on November 25, 1950. Faye was honored to be a wife, homemaker, and devoted mother. In 1974, son Jim was involved in a motorcycle accident rendering him paralyzed. For the next 35 years, she devoted her life to his care. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, daughter Judy Griffith and son-in-law Boyd Griffith. Survivors include son Jame T. (Jim) Webb, Jr., daughter Sandra Ball and husband Gary, daughter Danna Drury and husband Darryl, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial donations to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019