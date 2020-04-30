|
|
Lubbock- Verita Lucindy Isaacs Malone went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday night, April 26. She joined her husband of 51 years, Ben Malone, Jr. (who died in 2004), her loving parents, Rev. Elmer and Mamie Isaacs, her five siblings and one grandson, Brandon Malone, who preceded her. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Gail Malone of Lubbock and grandson Ben Douglas Platt; her son, Barry Malone also of Lubbock, his wife Cindy and granddaughters Kristen Malone Harrison and Maegan Malone Edwards (husband Blue and great-grandchildren: Hudson Carins, Barrett Edwards and Hadley Edwards); and her daughter, Kimberly Malone Homesley of Fleming Island, Florida, her husband Greg and grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Ray-Alexander (wife Abby), Ryan Ray (wife Shelby and great-grandson Ronin) and Rachel Homesley (husband Cody). Born in Bug Tussle, Texas, she spent her adult life in Lubbock. Although she suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia in her last years, she always remembered, "Jesus loves me. This I know, for the Bible tells me so." She lived her life as a testimony to the saving grace and resurrection power of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. She was greatly loved by her family and friends. She always hoped to go in the Rapture and would tell everyone, "If I don't see you again here, I'll meet you in the air."Private graveside services were held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020