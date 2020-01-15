|
Lubbock- Verlyn Harris, formerly of Lubbock, passed away Thursday, January 9th in Grapevine, Tx. She was born July 14, 1921, in Snyder, OK. to Mattie and Ernest Morrison. Verlyn married Harold "Smokey" Harris June 4, 1942 and he passed in July 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hanners and husband, Gerald of Amarillo; her son, Jack Harris and wife, Connie of Grapevine and her sister, Judy Duryee of Irving. Three grandchildren, Amy Harris of Austin, Jennifer Hanners Gutierrez of Lubbock and John Harris of Garner, N.C. and four great grandchildren called her GG. Interment will be at Navajo Cemetery in Altus, Ok. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lubbock, Tx. where Mrs. Harris was active for many years. Arrangements by The Neptune Society.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020