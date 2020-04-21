|
Crosbyton- Verna Anne Wheeler was born July 30th, 1933, in the middle of the Great Depression and passed away April 19, 2020, in the middle of the Great Pandemic. She is the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Jackson (1903-1969) and Esta Ellison Jackson (1903-1981). Verna Anne grew up on her parents' cotton farm East of Crosbyton in a three-generational household where her widowed grandfather, pioneer Berry Ellison came to live. She and her brother, J.W., called Jub by most everyone, were close, despite seven year difference in their ages.
Verna Anne lived in the Crosbyton area most of her life, starting school at Leatherwood. She graduated from Crosbyton High School. She was bright, showing great promise early, and unlike many of her generation, after high school, went off to the university. While at Texas Tech, studying to become a history teacher, she fell in love with another Texas Tech Student and Crosbytonite Charlie Wheeler. The following year, in 1952, they were married. Always an avid student, she later graduated from Lubbock Christian College.
Verna Anne was a member of the Crosbyton Church of Christ and a dutiful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ.
She was widely known as a capable person, doing anything she was asked to do for the community and farming. Verna Anne and Charlie were supporters and served in leadership positions for many farm- related organizations and events. The Crosbyton Gin Co-op (later known as Associated Cotton Growers) was among those, along with the Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce, conservation county committees, Crosby County's Livestock organizations and Crosbyton Athletic Booster Club, among others. With a sharp mind for business, she started the first sewing industry in Crosbyton, Whee-Pat.
They were involved in the original task force which, in 1985, developed Crosbyton's amphitheater and outdoor prairie drama "God's Country" giving many hours of their time, labor, funding, and support to this celebrated endeavor.
In 1972, she was asked to assume the leadership as the executive director of the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum in Crosbyton, a position which she held for 37 years, retiring in 2009. During those years, and in that capacity, she attended numerous workshops at the Smithsonian Institute and Winedale properties of the University of Texas while continually seeking ways to improve the museum. Her writings about Crosby County's rich heritage appeared in publications throughout the state, bringing recognition to this area.
She was most proud of having the opportunity to provide first jobs for as many as 50 (or more) students during the summer, teaching history to school students and instigated summer programs ranging from judo to art. Adult programs were also offered at the museum thru the years.
Under her leadership as chairman, Crosby County's Historical Survey Committee received numerous awards; her scrapbooks and newsletters won first place and state-wide recognition.
Mainly thru Verna Anne's efforts, the Crosbyton area was made aware of Crosby County's historical culture. A life-long friend Wayne J. Parker, she encouraged Parker to donate his widely acclaimed Native American Collection of Indian artifacts to the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum. In 2008, a new 6,000 sq. foot wing of the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum was established and designated as the Verna Anne Charlie Wheeler. The Charlie and Verna Anne addition houses over 20,000 items of Wayne J Parkers celebrated collection and serves as an important research center.
Verna Anne was Crosby County librarian for eight years, guiding the county to apply for and receive federal grants for each of the counties three libraries, to aid in high school equivalency test, large print books for visually impaired, special programs to aid school children in using libraries.
Verna Anne was a member of the Crosbyton Garden Club, an adult leader of the Crosbyton 4-H Club, member of the Chieftain Booster Club, charter member of the American Cotton Growers Booster Club, worked in numerous civic activities and helped plan and carry out many community affairs.
She leaves to mourn her passing two sons; Reggie and Brady, seven grandchildren, Alison Veal, Myra Cheek, Charles Wheeler, Wesley Wheeler, Hannah Wheeler, BJ McKinley, Shadrach Hines, and eight great- grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and a host of friends whose lives she touched through the years. She will be missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020