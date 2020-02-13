|
Hillsboro- Verna Faye Pyron Maner, age 97, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Hillsboro. A funeral will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro with Rev. Danny J. Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13th at the funeral home.
Verna was born July 1, 1922 in Itasca, Texas the daughter of Kenneth E. and Nera (Godbey) Williams. She married Charles Wesley "Bub" Pyron in 1938 and he preceded her in death in 1991. She later married Otis Maner and he preceded her in death in 2004. Verna was active at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro and served on the board of the First Baptist Church Christian School. She loved gardening, working in her flower beds and cooking for people. She worked as an LVN in the Hillsboro Clinic but spent the majority of her life as a farmer's wife.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Irene Williams; brother, Kenneth Williams and granddaughter, Judi Drake.
Verna is survived by her children, Kenneth Pyron, Paula Houle and husband, James, Mike Pyron, and Troy Pyron and wife, Sherri; stepdaughters, Marilyn Bartee and Nan Cloud; sisters, Geana Madison and Dean Kemp; grandchildren Heidi Pyron Sharon D'Andrea and husband, Bill, Karen Ecker and husband, David, Charles Pyron and wife Vania, Juliana Pyron and husband Daniel, Toni Engram and husband Bryan and Clint Pyron; 11 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020