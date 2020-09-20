Lubbock- The family of Verna Mae Herzog will celebrate her life of 93 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, where she was a charter member. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Verna Mae Kieschnick Herzog was born on September 2, 1927, to Walter and Selma Kieschnick in Thorndale, Texas. In 1947 she married and moved to Wilson, TX, then moved to Lubbock the following year. For many years she worked for Baldridge Bakery and SnowWhite Bakery, where she was a cake decorator. Later she joined Weight Watchers attended their meetings, and was also employed by them. She enjoyed spending her free time with her kids, grands and great grands and other family members near and dear to her heart.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Gary) Franklin, Jan (David) Harrison; grandchildren, Alan (Ginger Varga) Franklin; Alyson (Tim) Wood; Sam (Stephanie) Harrison; Ben (Heather) Harrison; Nancy Herzog; Stephen Herzog; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Payne, Scarlett Franklin, Eli Harrison, Brandon Wood, Lindsey Wood, Dani Harrison, and Alek Herzog; sister and brother-in-law, Joy & Herman Teinert, and brother-in-law, Gary Coalson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W, O. Sr.and Selma Kieschnick; son, Ralph Herzog; brothers, W.O. Kieschnick, Jr., and L.D. Kieschnick; sisters, Judy Lane Mason, Lucille Saunders, Ardie Engelhardt, and Gladene Coalson.
The family of has designated the Lutheran Hour Ministries, https://www.lhm.org/give/forms/formgeneral.asp,660
Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141 or Texas Home Health, 5201 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX, 79413, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.