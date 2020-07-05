1/1
Verne Rhoads
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Verne Rhoads will celebrate his life of 82 years at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Trinity Church in Lubbock, Texas. He went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020. In support of the health of his family, masks are required to attend his service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Verne Rhoads was born on June 21, 1938, in DeRidder, Louisiana. He had a life change when he accepted Jesus Christ and soon felt called to the Ministry. Verne and Ruby Pack were married in Roswell, New Mexico, on August 8, 1958, at 8:00 p.m. after meeting each other for the first time just four months earlier at church on Easter Sunday. His incredible, unwavering love and servant-heart, not only for Ruby for 62 years but for people in general, summed up who Verne was. He loved people. Verne and Ruby served as Ordained Senior Pastors at First Assembly of God in Blackwell, Oklahoma, and North Side Assembly of God in Lubbock, Texas. They assisted in Modesto, California; Roswell, New Mexico; and Ponca City, Oklahoma. They also served at Trinity Church in Lubbock, Texas, before retiring after some 30 years in several areas of Ministry.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Rhoads; one sister, Dorothy Driver, of McMinnville, Oregon; two sons, Vernon Rhoads (Carol) and Kevin Rhoads (Tina), both of Lubbock, Texas; six grandchildren, Haun Rhoads, Ciera Lopez (Josh), Mikala Backus (Jake), Aaron Rhoads, Hannah Rhoads, and Elizabeth Rhoads; and one great-grandchild, Teylei Lopez.

Verne is preceded in death by his parents, Emmet Harold and Rachel Rhoads, and three brothers, Carl Burke, Donald, and Bob Rhoads.

Pallbearers include Lanny Harris, Aaron Rhoads, Haun Rhoads, Rick Rhoads, Josh Lopez, Jake Backus, Keith Wilkes, Wayne Ammons, as well as honorary pallbearers - Roy Reid, Butch Harris, Jerry Newton, and Jaye Dee House.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
