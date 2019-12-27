|
|
Lubbock- 76, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Muleshoe, TX. Interment will follow at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Vernestine was born on June 7, 1943 to Emmitt and Celestine Lewis in Coolidge, TX. She graduated from Coolidge High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Marvin (Patricia) Lewis; three daughters, Glory (Pastor Kenneth) Burns, Nadine Gilliam, and Stephanie (James) Gilliam Johnson; brother, Pastor Robert (Mary) Lewis; sister, Ethel Busby; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019