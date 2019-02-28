|
|
Sweetwater- Vernie Dell (Jackson) Mason, 77, of Sweetwater, passed away at Lakeridge Nursing Home in Lubbock. Services will be 1 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Rev. Kirk Kitchens and Rev Jerry Hendrix will be officiating. A family visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband: Ronney Mason of Sweetwater, 4 daughters: Robin Mason Lane & husband Bill, Rhonda Mason Massey & husband Dan, Regina Hendrix, all of Lubbock, TX and Ronica Coldiron of Abilene, TX, a sister; Melody (Jackson) Squires & husband Lynn of Sweetwater, TX, 8 grandchildren: Laurie Lane Cypret & husband Jordan, Lacie Lane Freelen & husband Landon, Mason Coldiron, Michael Massey, Matthew Massey, Karleigh Massey, Ashley Hendrix, and Cameron Coldiron, a niece Jenny (Squires) Doggett & husband Darrell, a nephew Jack Squires, a great niece Julia Doggett and 2 great nephews: Jaden and Jensen Doggett. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019