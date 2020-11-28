Lubbock - Vernon Dale Crafton, 82, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A private funeral service for his family will be held under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home. He was born June 25, 1938 in Spur, Texas to O.V. and Willie Lee Crafton. He married Peggy Lois Gregson on November 12, 1963 and had two children. He was the proud owner of Crafton's Glass in Lubbock for over 40 years. He enjoyed raising AQHA race horses, hunting, fishing, and cattle-ranching on Prairie Pines, his ranch near Spur. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy Joe Crafton and Marvin Vaughn Crafton. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy; daughter Cathy Sawyer of Post and her husband, Chris; son Perry Crafton of Austin and his wife, Meagan; sisters Effie Allison and Betty Kilpatrick of Lubbock, Vera Newton of Dallas, and Pat Young of Nashville, Arkansas; and three grandsons, Avery Crafton, Zachary Sawyer and Peyton Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to REFUGE Services, equine assistance therapy of Lubbock, or Post Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
.