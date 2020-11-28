1/1
Vernon Crafton
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock - Vernon Dale Crafton, 82, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A private funeral service for his family will be held under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home. He was born June 25, 1938 in Spur, Texas to O.V. and Willie Lee Crafton. He married Peggy Lois Gregson on November 12, 1963 and had two children. He was the proud owner of Crafton's Glass in Lubbock for over 40 years. He enjoyed raising AQHA race horses, hunting, fishing, and cattle-ranching on Prairie Pines, his ranch near Spur. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy Joe Crafton and Marvin Vaughn Crafton. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy; daughter Cathy Sawyer of Post and her husband, Chris; son Perry Crafton of Austin and his wife, Meagan; sisters Effie Allison and Betty Kilpatrick of Lubbock, Vera Newton of Dallas, and Pat Young of Nashville, Arkansas; and three grandsons, Avery Crafton, Zachary Sawyer and Peyton Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to REFUGE Services, equine assistance therapy of Lubbock, or Post Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved