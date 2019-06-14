|
|
Lubbock- 71, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Vernon was born on June 20, 1947 in Mt. Enterprise, TX to Herbert, Sr. and Elcniea Lewis. He attended Lubbock Public Schools and graduating from Dunbar High School and later was drafted to the U. S. Army. He received his Associate Degree in Business Administration from South Plains College. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Shirley Lewis, two sons, Vernon Bishop, Sr. and Connally Mitchell, Jr.; two sisters, Vivian Perkins and Brenda Marshall (Willie); two brothers, Nathaniel Lewis (Doris) and Lather Lewis (Patsy); five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Word of Truth. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019