Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Ray Lewis


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon Ray Lewis Obituary
Lubbock- 71, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Vernon was born on June 20, 1947 in Mt. Enterprise, TX to Herbert, Sr. and Elcniea Lewis. He attended Lubbock Public Schools and graduating from Dunbar High School and later was drafted to the U. S. Army. He received his Associate Degree in Business Administration from South Plains College. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Shirley Lewis, two sons, Vernon Bishop, Sr. and Connally Mitchell, Jr.; two sisters, Vivian Perkins and Brenda Marshall (Willie); two brothers, Nathaniel Lewis (Doris) and Lather Lewis (Patsy); five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Word of Truth. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now