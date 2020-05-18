Home

More Obituaries for Vernorsteen Avery
Vernorsteen C. "Verna" Avery


1936 - 2020
Vernorsteen C. "Verna" Avery Obituary
Lubbock- 83 passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Verna was born September 4, 1936 in Mabank, Texas to the parents of Timothy and Ella Mae Collins. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Fay Gambles; one grandson, Charles (Jay), Jr.; one sister, Julian "Mabel" (Watson); three brothers, Samuel (Katie), Hosea (Sherilyn), and Larry; her extended family, the Averys and Collins; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
