Lubbock- 32, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Vianca was born to Mitzi Scott and Ferlis Ellis, Jr. on October 22, 1987. She graduated from Estacado High School where she was a member of the Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society, and played violin in the orchestra. She became a CNA where she worked at Whisperwood. She leaves to cherish memory; her mother, Mitzi (Ronald) Scott; father, Ferlis (Sally) Ellis, Jr.; grandfather, Ferlis Ellis, Sr.; four brothers, Brandon (Maria) Thomas, Sr., Rodrick Thomas, Bryant Johnson, and Ferlis Ellis, III; stepsister, April Scott; three stepbrothers, Jeremy Scott, Chase Tillman, and Benjamin Scott; one aunt, Cardell Ellis; one uncle, Darren Ellis; a host of other relatives and friends.