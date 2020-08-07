1/1
Vianca Lanese (Ellis) Thomas
1987 - 2020
Lubbock- 32, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Vianca was born to Mitzi Scott and Ferlis Ellis, Jr. on October 22, 1987. She graduated from Estacado High School where she was a member of the Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society, and played violin in the orchestra. She became a CNA where she worked at Whisperwood. She leaves to cherish memory; her mother, Mitzi (Ronald) Scott; father, Ferlis (Sally) Ellis, Jr.; grandfather, Ferlis Ellis, Sr.; four brothers, Brandon (Maria) Thomas, Sr., Rodrick Thomas, Bryant Johnson, and Ferlis Ellis, III; stepsister, April Scott; three stepbrothers, Jeremy Scott, Chase Tillman, and Benjamin Scott; one aunt, Cardell Ellis; one uncle, Darren Ellis; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
