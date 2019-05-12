|
Lubbock- Vicki Nitcher passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Vicki was born March 5, 1957 in Big Spring, Texas to Gilbert and Gladys Pachall. In January 1988, Vicki married the love of her life, Randy Nitcher. Vicki has many accomplishments, but the greatest being a devoted mother to her children and beloved fur babies.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband Randy of 31 years, son Cody and wife Mindy, granddaughter Violet, son Casey, daughter Coree, sister Denise Strawn, brothers Gary Pachall, Mark Pachall, Jimmy Pachall and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Monday May 13th 6:00-7:30 pm at Sander's Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, Texas.
Services: Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30 am at Sander's Funeral Home followed by interment at Resthaven Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to Vicki's favorite rescue shelter, Morris Safe House.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019