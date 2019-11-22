|
Buffalo Springs- Vicki Lynn Prince, 68, of Buffalo Springs, passed away November 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Buffalo Springs Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Vicki was born March 14, 1951 in Sacramento, CA to Percy and Jewel Lovett Carpenter. Growing up she learned to play the guitar, dance and sing. She won trophies in competitive Scottish Dancing. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy in Sacramento 1968 and moved to San Francisco to attend City College. In June of 1968, Vicki met her soul mate, Dennis Prince in a San Francisco donut shop. They were married October 2nd, 1968 before he left for the Army.
In her early years she would earn a living as a musician. In the late 70's, she worked for Bender Consulting as an administrative assistant till the family moved to Texas in 1983. She devoted herself to being a stay at home mother to her two boys.
One of her fondest memories as a musician was in December of 1968, when she was invited over to Janis Joplin San Francisco home to sing and play guitar with her.
One of her greatest moments was the day she became a grandmother to only grandchild Gavin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister Fern; and a brother Richard.
Vickie is survived by her sons, Will Prince and wife Denice of Frisco, and Ryan Prince of Lubbock; her sister, Nicole Romo and her husband Henry of Mount Aukum, California; and her grandson, Gavin Prince.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019