Lubbock- Vickie Lynn Ewing passed away on February 15, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 68 years at 6:00 pm today, February 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Vickie was born on February 3, 1952, to the late William Charles "Dub" and Verna June "Jean Jean" Ewing in Edmond, OK. She grew up in West Texas and cherished participating in numerous school activities - including being the fire baton twirler for the New Home Leopards. As an adult, she became a group home director for special needs adults and received numerous accolades for her service. She served in many caretaking roles throughout her career and even saved a life while working at a nursing home in South Dakota. Her other passion was gardening, and she tended to nearly an acre of vegetables and flowers. During the final phase of her life, she was wholly devoted to her grandchildren and family, who will miss her dearly.
Survivors include her son, Bubba (Stephanie) Smith of Post; daughter, Keeley (Chris) Hobart of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Wendell) Morrow; brother, Craig (Karen) Ewing; and her beloved canine companion, Pudgy.
Along with her parents, Vickie is preceded in death by a daughter, Krystal Lynn Smith.
The family of Vickie Lynn Ewing has designated the organization To Write Love on Her Arms (https://twloha.com/donate/) for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020