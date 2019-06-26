|
|
Smyer- Vickie Lynn Watson-Fowler, 64, of Smyer, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Vickie was born on September 4, 1954, to Willard Philmore Watson and Dorothy Lynn (Creek) Williamson in Roswell, New Mexico. She grew up in Hagerman, New Mexico and lived In Lubbock until her marriage to David Fowler on February 26, 1983. She is survived by her son, Sheldon Fowler; step-daughters, Bobbi Koch and Amy Fowler Jones; step-sons, Shannon Fowler and Ross Hail; sister, Cindy Watson; and brother, Norman Watson. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents; Vickie was known as a dedicated mother and christian woman. She was a very talented and loving person. Memorial service will be Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Smyer. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Smyer.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019