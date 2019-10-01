|
Lubbock- Vicky Ann Taggart, 69, of Lubbock, Tx passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at home. Graveside services will be held Thursday at Mitchell Cemetery, Cisco, Texas under the direction on Kimbrough Funeral home.
Ms. Taggart was born in Albany Tx on 8-10-1950. She was preceded in death by Mother Betty J Brothers and sister Teresa G Hays. Survived by 2 brothers Bill Brothers of Amarillo Tx and Stephen D Brothers of Chesapeake Va. Son Michael D Morris of Lubbock and 2 daughters Sheila Kuhn of Lubbock Tx and Sherri Winstead of Spokane, Wa, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019