Magnolia- Victor S. Igal, M.D. (89), of Lubbock, Tx. passed peacefully, unto the Lord on 3/26/19 in Magnolia, Tx. He was born 4/19/1929 to Saleh and Victoria Abu' Igal in Jericho, Jordan. He is preceded in death by Edith "Judy" Igal, his wife of 64 years. He married Edith Dickerson on 12/27/1951 in Fort Smith Arkansas. He got his bachelor's degree from TCU and his medical degree from Tulane Medical School. He practiced as an OB/GYN for 32 years in Lubbock. He is survived: by his siblings; Violet (Salim) Iqal, William (Beth) Igal, and Thelma Gheen, and Isam (Debbie) Igal, sister in-law; Nancy Pridemore; his children; Nancy(Rick) VerSoy , Victoria (Jim) Bailey, and Clifford (Kenda) Igal; his Grandchildren; Robert Crowley, Matt Crowley, Justin VerSoy, Kayla Igal and Colton Igal, and numerous other family members. The family of Victor S. Igal M.D. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Edith Simmons, Julonda Drummor, Heart to Heart Hospice and all the family and friends that have loved him. There will be A Celebration Of His Life Saturday April 13, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
