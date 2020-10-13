Lubbock- Victor Steinhauser, 89, of Lubbock, Texas passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020. He was born in Slaton, TX, to Walter and Minnie Wilke Steinhauser. He started school in Idalou and graduated from Wilson High School in 1950. He went to work for Wilson State Bank in the summer of 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on January 9, 1951. He worked as a dispersing clerk and ranked as Chief Petty Officer on the USS Bon Homme Richard until January 9, 1956. Upon his return from the service, he began working for Boeing Airplane in Wichita, Kansas. May of 1956 he returned to Wilson State Bank worked for 40 years from bookkeeper up to Executive Vice-President, retiring in December 1996.



Victor was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wilson where he met and married the love of his life, Onita. He served on the church council, taught Sunday school, and enjoyed Brotherhood. Victor was a long time resident of Wilson, and served the community as Little League coach, Lions Club member, city council member and mayor for eight years. He enjoyed taking pictures, bowling, camping, water skiing, fishing, traveling, golfing, ice cream, yardwork, collecting coins/clocks, checking on the farm, Texas Tech games, playing dominoes, visiting and drinking coffee at the gin. Upon moving to Lubbock in 2016 he joined Shepherd King Lutheran Church. In honor of veterans, he was selected for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2016. He loved and served the Lord and family throughout his life.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gilbert Steinhauser and half sister, Doris Basinger.



Victor is survived by two sisters, Helen Stephenson of Wilson, TX and Marion Brooks of Edmond, OK; sister-in-law Jo Ann Steinhauser of Lubbock, TX, by his wife of 62 years, Onita of Lubbock, TX; daughters Lisa Cook and husband David of Boerne, TX, and Vicki Jordan and husband Matthew of Lubbock, TX. Victor "Opa" is also survived by grandchildren: Makayla Reynolds and husband Ryan, Shashu Cook, Jamesson Cook, Jordan Cook and Gabe Cook, one great-grandson on the way, and extended family.



The family suggest memorial contributions be sent to: Shepherd King Lutheran Church, 2122 18th Street Lubbock, TX 79401; St. John Lutheran Church, 1305 Dickson Ave. Wilson, TX 79381; or Green Memorial Park Cemetery, PO Box 102, Wilson, TX.



Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 6:00 at Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton. Funeral Services will be held at Shepherd King Lutheran Church of Lubbock on Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. Due to social distancing and the size of the church, seating is limited and masks are required. Services can be viewed on Englunds Funeral Service Facebook page. Graveside services will be held at 11:45, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Green Memorial Park Cemetery, Wilson.



Online condolences may be sent through Englunds website or Facebook page.



