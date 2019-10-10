|
|
Shallowater- Victoria Dawn Hall, 58, of Shallowater, passed away October 8th, 2019. She was born in Norwood, Massachusetts on August 13th, 1961. Victoria graduated from Bellingham High School and received her LVN from Harris Hospital School of Nursing. She was married to Craig Hall on December 31st, 1991. She is survived by her husband, Craig Hall, her son's Hunter Hall, Zackary Hall and Seth Hall, Daughter-in-law Taylor Hall; grandson August Hall; brother Mare Vigneau, sister-in-law Elsie Vigneau; and brother Ron Vigneau. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel. Visitation will be at 1:00PM, Friday, October 11th, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to Victoria Hall Autism Awareness Memorial at Alliance Credit Union 7:30am-6:00pm Monday - Friday.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019