Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent David Washington


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent David Washington Obituary
Lubbock- 53, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Vincent was born to Fredrick and Willie Washington on June 8, 1966 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School and after high school he attended South Plains College. He was employed at Lubbock Avalanche Journal and Lubbock State School. He leaves to cherish his memory; sister, Anita Durley; five brothers, Frederick Washington William (Cynthia), Victor (Robbin), Josephus Blackmore (Louise), Joe (Jeanna), and James Palmer; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now