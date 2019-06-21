|
Lubbock- 53, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Vincent was born to Fredrick and Willie Washington on June 8, 1966 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School and after high school he attended South Plains College. He was employed at Lubbock Avalanche Journal and Lubbock State School. He leaves to cherish his memory; sister, Anita Durley; five brothers, Frederick Washington William (Cynthia), Victor (Robbin), Josephus Blackmore (Louise), Joe (Jeanna), and James Palmer; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019