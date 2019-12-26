Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinia Margaret Thompson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vinia Margaret Thompson Obituary
Lubbock- 92, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 today at Griffin Mortuary. Mrs. Vinia was born April 19, 1927 to Dortha Roberson and Shirley Myart. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Shirley Pratt; two sons, Garnett Lee and Matthew Lee; sister, Dorothy Scenters; brothers, Dortha Roberson, Windell Roberson, Welma Scenters, and Floyd Roberson; five grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vinia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -