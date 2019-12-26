|
|
Lubbock- 92, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 today at Griffin Mortuary. Mrs. Vinia was born April 19, 1927 to Dortha Roberson and Shirley Myart. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Shirley Pratt; two sons, Garnett Lee and Matthew Lee; sister, Dorothy Scenters; brothers, Dortha Roberson, Windell Roberson, Welma Scenters, and Floyd Roberson; five grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019