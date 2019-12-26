|
Commerce, Texas- Violet Lee Pope Horn, 85, passed to her heavenly abode with family and nurses around her at Oak Manor Nursing Home in Commerce, Texas Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born June 6, 1934 to Thomas Aubrey Pope and Rosalee Keller Pope in Hunt County Texas. Violet graduated from Commerce High School in 1952 and attended East Texas State Teachers College before going to work for Western Electric in Dallas, displaying her superior typing and other business-related skills. She married James (J L) Horn August 1, 1952 in Commerce, Texas while James was serving in the US Army and stationed in Killeen, Texas. They had two sons, Michael born in 1954 and Larry in 1956.
She is survived by her husband James of Campbell, Texas, sons Michael and wife Louise of New Braunfels, Texas, Larry and wife Lisa of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and one sister, Maxine Pope Brantley of Mabank, Texas. Surviving grandchildren include Jeff Horn and wife Kari of Graham, Texas, Jessica and Josh Heckel of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Lindsey Horn of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Nolan Horn of Rowlett, Texas, Lina Horn of Dallas, Texas, and Brittany and husband Jerod Williamson of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Tyler Horn of Round Rock, Texas and sister-in-law Patsy Pope. Ten great-grandchildren also survive her, as well and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Aubrey and Rosalee Pope, brothers Aubrey Dale Pope, Larry Pope and his wife, Margaret White Pope and Bobby Pope.
The Horns retired in 2000 and moved to Possum Kingdom Lake where James engaged in part-time real estate sales. On his second retirement in 2005 they moved to Campbell, Texas to be near relatives. When health permitted, they loved to attend Sunday services at Cross Trails Cowboy church.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at Cross Trails Cowboy Church in Fairlie, Texas.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Commerce, Texas; Jim and Teena Ayres, Owners.
