Littlefield- Virgalee "Virgie" Gardner, age 81, of Littlefield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Harrisonville, Missouri due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Crescent Park Church of Christ with Bryan Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park. Arrangements under the personal care of Hammons Funeral Home.
Virgie was born May 29, 1937 in Brady, Texas to Jack Hendley and Melvina "La Rue" Adams. She attended school in Brady, Texas, Spade, Texas and Littlefield, Texas. She married Troy Gardner July 23, 1954 in Littlefield, Texas. Virgie was a homemaker and mother. She worked in retail for Sears Roebuck and Company for over 10 years, as well as, at Spencer Furniture for several years before retiring.
Virgie was very involved in her children's lives and school activities. She spent many years as a member of the Littlefield Schools PTA groups. She was involved in every aspect of her children's as well as her grandchildren's interests ranging from sports to the arts. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and would help transport people in need of a ride to the grocery store or physician's office. If anyone was ever in need of assistance in any way, Virgie would volunteer to help. Virgie fellowshipped with the members of the Highway 385 Church of Christ for over 60 years. There she formed bonds of friendship that lasted a lifetime.
Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Gardner and one grandson, Phillip "Alex" Cook. Survivors include her three children, Tonie Cook and husband Carl of Parker Colorado, Kevin Gardner of Allen Texas, Mikelle Jones and husband Lee of Nevada, Missouri and one brother, Andy Hendley of Douglasville, Georgia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Chad "Rylan" Strader, Cortney (Cook) Blue, Jayson Pearson, Aidan Jones, Sarah Gardner, Emily Gardner, Adam Gardner and Nadine Gardner as well as one great-grandchild, Reimi Pearson.
If anyone would like to make a donation in Virgie's honor, please send them to , 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 or go to the memorial donations link at www.hammonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019