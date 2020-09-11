1/1
Virgil L. Moore
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- 76, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Virgil was born to Joseph and Margaretta Moore on July 28, 1944, in Gainesville, TX. Virgil graduated from Dunbar High School and he was a member of Parkway Church of Christ. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Alice Moore; three daughters, Virglyn Moore, Roshelle (Kenneth) Edwards, and Felicia Priester; three sons, Darl (Cheri) Moore, Lavance (Tykuila) Moore, and Joe Moore; two sisters, Cynthia Moore and Elnora Moore; four brothers, David (Kim) Moore, Lorenzo (Teresa) Moore, Larry Moore, and Joseph Moore; 21 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 9, 2020
Love you forever pepaw your granddaughter chandra Moore
lachandra moore
Grandchild
September 3, 2020
We; Apostles/Pastors Roy & Opalene Allen; Send forth our heartfelt Prayers for our Family. While we mourn the transition of our departed Loved, Virgil, We understand fully that the Word of God says to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Know this day that your family here at "From Glory To Glory Ministries,( Chicago, IL.) Love you and are praying for you.
Pastors/Roy&Opalene Allen
