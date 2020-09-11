Lubbock- 76, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Virgil was born to Joseph and Margaretta Moore on July 28, 1944, in Gainesville, TX. Virgil graduated from Dunbar High School and he was a member of Parkway Church of Christ. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Alice Moore; three daughters, Virglyn Moore, Roshelle (Kenneth) Edwards, and Felicia Priester; three sons, Darl (Cheri) Moore, Lavance (Tykuila) Moore, and Joe Moore; two sisters, Cynthia Moore and Elnora Moore; four brothers, David (Kim) Moore, Lorenzo (Teresa) Moore, Larry Moore, and Joseph Moore; 21 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.