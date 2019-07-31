|
Lubbock- Virginia Dudley, 98, of Lubbock, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in May of 1921. Virginia was a wonderful homemaker and gifted in crocheting and quilting. She loved to travel, camp and fish. Virginia had a great faith in her Lord and Savior. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, the love of her life, Marvin H. and two daughters; Barbara Rowden and Sherry Hernandez. Those left to cherish her memory are 2 daughters; Joe Ann Combs and Judy Tischler (Van) and one son: Marvin K (Carlla) Dudley, 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 AM at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with interment following in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019