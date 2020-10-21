Denver City Texas,- Funeral services for Virginia Johnson (90) will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the First Baptist



Church in Denver City under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City. Officiating will be Kyle Streun. Interment in Denver City Memorial Park.



Virginia Johnson, our beloved mother & MIMI passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1929 in Terry County to Beatrice & Loyd Chambliss, a farming family who lived in Brownfield, Texas



Virginia was married to Carl Johnson, her sweetheart of 65 years, who is deceased. Virginia and Carl had one son Dwayne Johnson & wife Wanda from Andrews, Texas. Virginia had two granddaughters Misty Johnson from Irving, Texas and Kristy & husband Jason Crutcher from Andrews, Texas. Two Great-grand daughters, Kason and Kynlee Crutcher, whom both adored their grandparent's. Virginia had one sister Margaret Moore from Seminole, Texas, and one brother living, Lewis and his wife Jeanette Chambliss from Denver City, Texas. Two deceased brothers, L.G. Chambliss and J.C. Chambliss and many nieces and nephews.



Virginia was very involved in the community; she worked for the telephone company and Shell Oil Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was in the choir, and a Sunday School Director. Virginia was a pink lady at the hospital in Denver City for several years.



She loved hosting family gatherings and had friends over for parties as she loved to cook. She was cared for the last few years at Shinnery Oaks and Hospice of Andrews.



We want to thank Dr. Cotton & Dr. Odom & nurses that loved and cared for our mother.



Visitation will be Wednesday 5-6 P.M. Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.



