Lubbock- Virginia Smith of Lubbock died June 8, 2019. A celebration of her 90 years will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel in Lubbock at 1:00PM Saturday, June 15, 2019. Tom Heath will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Virginia was born to Leo and Elizabeth Crutcher in New Port, Arkansas on September 14, 1928. She graduated from New Port High School in 1947 and then married Orville Leon Smith on June 5, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband, "Smitty" in 1972, a brother, John W. Crutcher, and a grandson Zane Smith in 2016.
She is survived by two sons, Lannie Mike Smith and wife Janice; Phillip Lynn Smith and wife Audrey. Grandchildren include, Leslie Munoz, Shea McFarlin and husband Chris; Dane Smith and wife Mandy; Zane Smith; Amanda Swartz and husband Nic. Great Grandchildren are Amber; Hailey; Cody; Casey; Cole; Bentley; Dylan; Devon; Mason; Gavin; Berkley; Christian; Kale; Liam and Sophia. Great-Great grandchildren are Adrian; Landon; Trislan and Kailee.
She is also survived by her half- brother Scotty Crutcher of Oklahoma City.
She worked for years at Perrins Draperies and JC Penney retiring in 1995.
Her church, Bacon Heights Baptist was very dear to her heart, especially the open door Sunday School Class. The family appreciates their prayers, visits and calls. They have truly shown Gods Love to Virginia, especially the past few months.
The family also wants to thank the Staff at MacKenzie Place. They have been wonderful to Virginia and our family. We also want thank Interim Health Care especially Kassie and Nichole who were there to help.
Virginia was blessed with 90 years on earth and will be especially blessed in heaven for eternity.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019