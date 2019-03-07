Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Virginia Lane "Ronni" Hudson

Virginia Lane "Ronni" Hudson Obituary
Lubbock- Virginia Lane Hudson "Ronni" passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 84 years at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. A tribute of Ronni's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Ronni was born on December 20, 1934 to Floyd C. Lane and Eula B. Lane in Houston, TX. Ronni married Winston Hudson on June 11, 1956. The family also lived in Scotland and England, Allentown, PA, and Atlanta, GA prior to moving to Lubbock in 1978.

As a child, Ronni enjoyed spending time with her grandmother who helped raise her. She spent a lot of time in the Hill Country where she also attended summer camp. The beach was another favorite vacation spot for the family. Those were cherished memories she carried throughout her life.

Ronni attended the University of Houston and worked as a secretary before starting her family. She was a homemaker and took great pride in that role. As a very talented artist, she created many works including watercolors, oil paintings, and birdhouses. Her pieces brought much joy to many. She used this talent in service to First United Methodist Church where she was a long-time member. Her grandchildren, Lauren and Avery, were her pride and joy late in life.

Survivors include her two sons, Mitchell Lane Hudson, and Winston Scott Hudson; daughter, JulieCunningham and husband, Mark; two grandchildren, Lauren and Avery Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Eula Lane.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer'sAssociation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
