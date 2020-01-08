Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Wuthrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Louise Wuthrich


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Louise Wuthrich Obituary
Lubbock- Virginia Louise Wuthrich, 86, of Lubbock passed away January 3, 2020. Virginia was born February 24, 1933 to Arthur and Eunice (Webb) Rankin in Amherst, Texas. She married Arnold Wuthrich in December of 1955 in Littlefield. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Anton, Texas. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, and west Texas Pioneer lady. She loved gardening, sewing and her family. Virginia also enjoyed playing the piano and singing her favorite hymn the Rock of the Ages.

She is survived by her children, Vivian Wallace, Elbert and wife Jana, and Edwin and wife Dana; her sisters, Lillie McCoy, Nina Smith, and Lola Reed; brothers, Rudolf Rankin and James Rankin; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband in 2005; her parents; and 4 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -