|
|
Lubbock- Virginia Louise Wuthrich, 86, of Lubbock passed away January 3, 2020. Virginia was born February 24, 1933 to Arthur and Eunice (Webb) Rankin in Amherst, Texas. She married Arnold Wuthrich in December of 1955 in Littlefield. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Anton, Texas. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, and west Texas Pioneer lady. She loved gardening, sewing and her family. Virginia also enjoyed playing the piano and singing her favorite hymn the Rock of the Ages.
She is survived by her children, Vivian Wallace, Elbert and wife Jana, and Edwin and wife Dana; her sisters, Lillie McCoy, Nina Smith, and Lola Reed; brothers, Rudolf Rankin and James Rankin; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her husband in 2005; her parents; and 4 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020