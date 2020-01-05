|
Lubbock- Virginia N. Hutcheson was born on March 28, 1927 on a ranch near McLean TX, to Jack and Vivian Broyles.
Virginia was a 1944 graduate of Lamesa High School where she was a singles finalist in the Texas UIL state girls' tennis tournament. In 1948 she received a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics at Texas Tech, majoring in applied arts.
Later she resided in Pecos and Lamesa. While in Pecos she qualified for a private pilot's license after only six hours of flight instruction. She raised three children and at Lamesa she was a teacher and homemaker.
Virginia lived in Lubbock after her marriage to C.R. Hutcheson in 1977. They established several scholarship endowments and two endowed professorships at Texas Tech. The couple received Lifetime Service Awards from Tech's college of Human Sciences and College of Media and Communications. During those years Virginia was a volunteer for the YWCA, Second Helpings and Meals on Wheels.
In 2001 the Lubbock chapter of the Association of Women in Communications honored the Hutchesons with the George Mahon Award. They were recognized in 2006 by the Lubbock chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with its annual Outstanding Philanthropist Award.
Virginia was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock and a member emeritus of the Dean's Advisory Council at Tech's College of Human Sciences.
She passed away on October 31, 2019 in Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Vivian Broyles; brother A.J. Broyles; and first husband Edward Carpenter.
Survivors include her husband, C.R. Hutcheson; son Jay Carpenter and wife Jeanne of Austin; daughter Hil-da Carpenter and husband Steve Green of Driftwood; daughter Debra Carpenter of San Jose CA; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebrating her life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 at The Venue, 2202 Broadway in Lubbock. Donations in her name to charities are appreciated, or to Texas Tech Life Sciences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020