Lubbock- Virginia Stracener, 93, of Lubbock, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Graveside Services will at 10:30 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Virginia was born February 1, 1927 in Slaton to Arthur and Nettie Saage. She married H.L. Stracener on May 24, 1952 in Slaton. Virginia loved to shop and enjoyed playing Bridge.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Virginia is survived by her sister, Shirley Neugebauer of Slaton; niece, Leslie Ross and husband, Chris; great-nieces, Rachael Ross and Lauren Ross; and great-nephew, Zachary Ross.



Family suggest memorials be made to Slaton Meals on Wheels.



