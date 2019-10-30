|
Lubbock- Virginia Lee Vance Vincent, 96, died on October 29, 2019 at home.
Graveside service will be Thursday, October 31, at 10 am at Resthaven. A celebration of life service will follow at First Christian Church at 11 am.
She was preceded in death by husband Maurice, her father and mother; three sisters; Vivian, Viola and Ruby, one brother, Buddy. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Terry and Patsy Vincent of Lubbock; daughter Brenda Doughty of Pittsburg, Kansas; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Jessica and Jeff Meyer, and great-grandson Zak Meyer of Fort Worth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019