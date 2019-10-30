Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Vincent Obituary
Lubbock- Virginia Lee Vance Vincent, 96, died on October 29, 2019 at home.

Graveside service will be Thursday, October 31, at 10 am at Resthaven. A celebration of life service will follow at First Christian Church at 11 am.

She was preceded in death by husband Maurice, her father and mother; three sisters; Vivian, Viola and Ruby, one brother, Buddy. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Terry and Patsy Vincent of Lubbock; daughter Brenda Doughty of Pittsburg, Kansas; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Jessica and Jeff Meyer, and great-grandson Zak Meyer of Fort Worth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now