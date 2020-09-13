Lubbock- Virginia Wells was born August 19, 1927 in Lubbock to James and Mary Nunley. She left us September 9, 2020 and went to join many loved ones in heaven. Her 93 years were lived well and in love and faith. Her accomplishments were many and varied. She married Dalton Wells, her childhood sweetheart, on February 9, 1946. They were married for 65 years and were truly each other's helpmates. Together they raised two daughters with an example of unselfish love and devotion to God, each other and family. Virginia is survived by two daughters, Dianne Brown and husband Ken and Karen Beth Knox and husband Jerry; granddaughter, AmyBeth Ball and husband Lester; grandson, Jonathan English and wife Stephanie; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00, September 14, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made at sandersfuneralhome.com
. The family suggest memorials to the Scottish Rite Learning Center or a charity of choice
.