Las Vegas- Vivian Frances Wheeler was born at Great Lakes Naval Station Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois on February 21, 1945 to Marvin and Edith Wheeler. Shortly thereafter the family relocated to West Texas where her father and mother both taught in many school districts in the area. She was also gifted with a brother, Pat, and a sister, Ann. She spent most of her life living between Levelland and Brownfield, Texas. She attended college at Eastern New Mexico University to study education. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority during her years at ENMU.



After graduating in 1967, she moved to the Dallas area to begin teaching English at E.B. Comstock Junior High School. It was there that she met the love of her life Guy Miles. After a dating for a short while they became engaged and married on August 10, 1968 and lived in Carrollton, Texas. They were gifted with two daughters, Shelley and Sara.



The family moved to Levelland, Texas in 1976 where both Vivian and Guy worked for Levelland Independent School District. She spent over 30 years as an educational diagnostician and later as the Director of SPECO. She was involved with the local Beta Sigma Phi chapter. She also loved to entertain and cook for her numerous family members and friends. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Levelland and was a founding member of the Westminster Handbell Choir. She was a gifted piano player and played for many churches in the Levelland area.



After retiring from Levelland ISD, she moved with Guy to Las Vegas, Nevada to be closer to her two daughters in 2008. While there they would travel to various places in the USA, become active members of Desert Spring United Methodist Church including the handbell choir, and volunteer at the Shriner's Hospital for Children Open Golf Tournament. She also spent these golden years continuing to cook for new friends and extended family, maintaining an immaculate house, and keeping her family organized.



Guy and Vivian celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 and were married for a total of 52 years.



She is survived by her husband Guy and her two daughters, Shelley and Sara, all of Las Vegas, Nevada and her sister Ann Sims (Barry) of Brownfield, Texas. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Edith and her brother, Pat.



Vivian was an amazing wife, mother and friend to all her knew her and her smiles and laughter will be greatly missed.



The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 1011 Houston Street, Levelland, Texas, 79336. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Desert Spring United Methodist Church Ringing Image Handbell Choir. The church address is 120 N. Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89144.



