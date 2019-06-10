|
Shallowater- Vivian LaRue Lamb, 83, of Shallowater passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born April 16, 1936 in Collingsworth County to L. D. and Mary (Turner) Minatrea. Vivian graduated from Wellington High School and married Jimmy Don Lamb in 1956. She was a devoted wife and mother that raised three daughters. Later in life, she worked as an office manager at C&W Restaurant Supply in Lubbock. She was a member of Redbud Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Fran Yandell and husband Greg and LaDonna Donahoo and husband Shane, all of Lubbock; brothers, Raymond Minatrea and wife Vanessa and Kenneth Minatrea and wife Sandra; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy Don Lamb on March 19, 2019; daughters, Nancy Lamb in 1956, Claudett Merton in 2012 and her husband Michael Merton in 2017.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 10 to June 11, 2019