Slaton- A service celebrating the life of William Thomas "Tommy" Davis, Jr., 89, will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 at First Christian Church, Lubbock, 2323 Broadway, with Paul Carpenter, Senior Minister, officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Englunds Funeral Services of Slaton.
Tommy was born October 10, 1929, in Slaton, Texas to W.T. Davis, Sr. and Audie Lee Stapleton Davis and passed away peacefully, at home, exactly as he wanted. He grew up in Slaton, graduated from Slaton High School in 1946, and attended Tarleton State University.
Ever the romantic, Tommy married the love of his life, Emily Carolyn Koonce, nearly 70 years ago on Valentine's Day 1949, at First Christian Church in Lubbock, where he returned and joined after raising his children at Slaton FCC. They lived in Slaton and he worked at the family owned and operated Slaton Lumber Company before moving to Snyder to manage the Skyline Motel. They returned to Slaton in 1958 and he continued work with Slaton Lumber until the mid-60's when he became a financial planner with IDS and later started T. Davis Construction Company.
Tommy was an active member and Elder at First Christian Church, Slaton. He was instrumental in building the new FCC in the mid-60's. He also served on Slaton School Board, coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, was active in Lions Club and was a Master Mason for over 50 years. He rarely missed any sporting event that his kids and grandkids participated in, always their most loyal fan. His life was centered around family---his biggest source of joy.
He joins his son William Dan Davis, granddaughter Allison Brooke Jackson and grandson Thomas Craig Davis, along with sister, Dorothy Meador and brother, M.G. Davis, in Heaven.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 69 years, 11 months, Carolyn, one son, Tom and wife Jackie of Kennedale, Tx, two daughters, Marilyn and husband Dr. Howard (Hoby) Chapple of Austin, Jan and husband Andy Jackson of Round Rock. Also, grandsons, Chad Davis of Ft. Worth, Ryan and Morgan Chapple of Austin, and granddaughters, Ami and Tim Waggoner of Arlington, Paige and Ryan Budde of Round Rock and Sarah Jackson of Austin; great grandchildren, Libby and Austin Davis, Lexi and Luke Waggoner, Isla and River Chapple, Otto and Milo Budde; and brother, John Davis and sister, Judy Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Tommy and his family will be forever grateful to his "3rd daughter" Dr. Cathy Malouf, who provided incomparable care for him since 2003, with love, patience and compassion. Along with Dr. Malouf, a team of caregivers, who we consider family, have made it possible for them to live comfortably in the home they designed and built in 1963. Our gratitude goes to Doris Whaley, Josie Baca, DeLena Delgado, Tiffany Hancock and April Dabila.
Memorial suggestions to:
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, 50 Briar Hollow Lane, Suite 250 East, Houston, Tx. 77027
Meals on Wheels, 230 W. Lynn, Slaton, Tx 79364
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, 2401 Fountain View Dr., Suite 900, Houston, Tx 77057, or www.eftx.org
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019