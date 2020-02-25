|
Lubbock- Wallace D. Thrash passed away on February 22, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 81 years at 2:00 pm today, February 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Wallace D. Thrash was born on November 22, 1938, to Delos and Cauline Thrash in New London, TX. Wallace married Tara Stanley Thrash on September 21, 1977, in Lufkin, TX.
Following a lifelong passion for airplanes and flying, Wallace owned and operated Chaparral Jet, Inc for 40 years. His career and passion led him to many different parts of the world where he never met a stranger. Wallace spoke three languages that included English, Spanish and German. His love of the German language took him several times to Germany, Switzerland and Austria, where he immersed himself in the culture. Later in life, cows became a favorite pastime while still running Chaparral. He looked forward to calving season and loved watching the calves grow into yearlings. Wallace thoroughly enjoyed everything about both flight and farm life, and most importantly, thankful that God enabled that life.
Survivors include his wife, Tara Thrash; two daughters, Robbie Edie and husband, Richard; and Leslie Lohrding and husband, Brian; six grandchildren, Erica Edie, Erin Bonaventure and husband, Brennan; Luke, Samuel, Ian, and Wade Lohrding; a great-grandchild, Burke Bonaventure; and brother, Glenn Thrash and wife, Jeannie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delos C. and Cauline Thrash; his brother Kenny Thrash, and son, Wesley Thrash.
The family of Wallace D. Thrash has designated the , https://www.stjude.org/donate/, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020