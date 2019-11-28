|
Lubbock- Walter "Hub" Crowell, Jr. passed away on November 20, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 74 years at 4:30 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Hub was born on January 12, 1945, to the late Walter and Mary Elizabeth Crowell in Dallas, TX. He married Donna Fitzpatrick Crowell on March 8, 1969, in Lubbock, Texas. Hub is a veteran of the US Navy serving three tours and is extremely proud of his time spent on the USS Luce. Those that spent any time with him heard of the many stories and adventures with his shipmates. Hub will be most remembered for his many years of service to the youth baseball programs of Lubbock and surrounding areas and for his dedicated service to the Texas Association of Sports Officials. He coached, mentored and shaped many young players from Little League, Pony/Colt League and Babe Ruth Baseball through the years. For his many years of dedication he received the Kal Segrist Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hub was a founding member of the TASO Baseball Umpires Chapter in Lubbock where he officiated for over 40 years receiving the Distinguished Service award in 2003. He has trained and molded many officials and helped instill his love of the game that he so dearly loved. Even after he was no longer able to keep up with being on the field, he continued to teach and motivate new officials into his beloved vocation. In his later years he has enjoyed retirement spending time with his family, his classmates and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Crowell; sons, Robbie (Sonja) Crowell, Dale (Samantha) Crowell, Craig Crowell; grandchildren, Corey (Emilly) Crowell, Cody (Jasmine) Crowell, Robyn Crowell, Hunter Crowell; great-grandchild, Cason; two sisters, Patty Jordan, and Beverly Moore; and two cousins, Carolyn McNellis, and Kay Getelman.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019