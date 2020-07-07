Houston- Walter Lee Schuler, 83, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Houston, TX. Walter is survived by his son, Lance Schuler, and Lance's wife, Mary Schuler, his granddaughter, Brooke Schuler, and his grandson, Jordan Schuler, all from Houston; as well as his sister, Dot Cates, of Levelland, TX, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Gaynelle Williams Schuler, who died in June 2019, and his brother, Robert Schuler.
Walter was born on June 29, 1936, grew up in Lubbock, TX, attended Texas Tech University, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. Walt was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. Walt and Gay lived mostly in Houston, TX, though Walt's job took him to Wilmington, DE, Louisville, KY, Akin, SC and Venezuela. Walt enjoyed tennis and was an avid bridge player; but he really enjoyed projects, of all sorts. The biggest was a house that he and Gay built along the San Bernard River. Walt cherished being part of Gay's extended Williams family and always looked forward to the annual Williams family reunion. More than anything, he enjoyed any opportunity to be with his grandchildren. Gay and Walt retired in 2001 to Hot Springs Village, AR, which they thoroughly loved. They moved back to Houston in late 2018.
A private family service celebrating Walt's life will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer, Houston, TX; the celebration will be livestreamed for friends and family at https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream/
. Walter wished that family and friends not mourn his passing, but instead truly take a moment to celebrate his life with them. Cheers to Walter Schuler. Thanks go to the caregivers at Belmont Village-West University. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos, P.O. Box 66581, Houston, TX 77266-6581 (www.casahope.org
), or to a charity of your choice
.