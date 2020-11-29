1/1
Walter Louise Verkamp
1963 - 2020
Idalou- The family of Walter Louis Verkamp will gather to pray the rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, followed by family visitation beginning at 8:00 PM. A celebration of his life of 57 years will be at 2 PM, Monday, December 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, with burial to follow in the Idalou Cemetery. He passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On March 5, 1963, Walter was born to Robert and Mary Verkamp in Canyon, TX. He grew up in Nazareth, TX and graduated from Nazareth High School in 1981. Walter moved to Idalou, TX, in 1982. He later met and married Jenny Coke on September 10, 1988. They added two children, Matthew and Emily, to make their family complete. His lifelong passion was farming. Starting at the age of 12, he began learning the foundations of farming from his grandfather, Earl Backus. After graduation, he worked and learned even more from his uncle, Marvin Verkamp, and was blessed to farm from the time he graduated high school and throughout his life. He enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his children and many nieces and nephews over the years.

He served for many years on the Idalou Coop Gin Board. He was a member of the South Plains Antique Tractor Association and always looked forward to the annual tractor show. He was an avid Texas history enthusiast and always enjoyed opportunities to visit historic sites. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth's University Parish in Lubbock, TX.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Verkamp; their children, Matthew Louis Verkamp and girlfriend Desiree Hayes, and Emily Verkamp; mother, Mary Verkamp; brothers, Paul (DruAnn) Verkamp, Gery Verkamp, Harold (Kirsten) Verkamp, Leon (Elizabeth) Verkamp, David (Miranda)Verkamp; sisters, Elaine (Mackie) Irion, and Theresa (Vinnie) Montes; aunts, Lucille Verkamp and Norma Jean Schwertner; uncle, John (Cindy) Backus; brother-in-law, Mike (Peggy) Coke; along with many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Verkamp, and his uncle, Marvin Verkamp.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fibermax Center for Discovery (formerly the Bayer Museum of Agriculture).



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
