Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Mitchell Obituary
Lubbock- Walter Mitchell 80, of Lubbock, Texas passed away January 17th, 2020. Walter was born February 10th, 1939, in Pottsville, PA. After attending school in Newark, N.J., Walter entered into the United States Air Force which subsequently led him to Reese AFB in Lubbock. After retiring from the Air Force Walter worked for Western Geophysical for 20 years as a right-away permit agent. In his retirement he enjoyed kite making and visiting kite festivals all over the world.

Walter is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mitchell and his three children Corinna, Mark and Susan, and his two stepsons Russell and Michael Powell.

Memorial Service will be held at Forrest Heights United Methodist Church at 3007-33rd Street, Lubbock, TX, at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -