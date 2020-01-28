|
Lubbock- Walter Mitchell 80, of Lubbock, Texas passed away January 17th, 2020. Walter was born February 10th, 1939, in Pottsville, PA. After attending school in Newark, N.J., Walter entered into the United States Air Force which subsequently led him to Reese AFB in Lubbock. After retiring from the Air Force Walter worked for Western Geophysical for 20 years as a right-away permit agent. In his retirement he enjoyed kite making and visiting kite festivals all over the world.
Walter is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mitchell and his three children Corinna, Mark and Susan, and his two stepsons Russell and Michael Powell.
Memorial Service will be held at Forrest Heights United Methodist Church at 3007-33rd Street, Lubbock, TX, at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020.
