Woodrow- Walter Noel Caswell, 91, of Woodrow, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born in Draw, Texas, on May 28, 1928, to Walter and Mattie Caswell. He attended Draw, Tahoka, and Redwine schools. Noel married Willie Mae Bailey in 1946, in Lubbock, Texas. They raised four children in Draw where they farmed cotton. Willie Mae died in 1977. Noel married Wanda Jean McLaurin of O'Donnell in 1984; they farmed cotton in Lynn and Lubbock counties.
Noel is survived by 2 sons, Bobby and wife Debbie of Lubbock, Jimmy of Pampa; 2 daughters, Kathy and husband Charles of San Angelo, Linda and husband Mike of Lubbock; 2 step-sons, David McLaurin and wife Charlotte and Jon McLaurin and wife Diane all of Lubbock; 2 step-daughters, Ann Johnson and husband Cliff of Childress, Amy Moore and husband Jearld of Wolfforth; 18 grandkids and 26 great-grandkids.
Noel was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and both wives.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., at the United Methodist Church in Woodrow with Pastor Joseph Fly officiating. Burial will follow at Draw Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to charities of choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019