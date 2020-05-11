|
wilson- Walter R. Steen, 91, of Wilson, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 in Green Memorial Park Cemetery in Wilson under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.
Walter was born September 16, 1928 in Wilson to Walter and Alma Steen. His family moved to California and returned to Wilson in 1929 after his father died of influenza. Alma married Hugo Maeker which gave Walter three step-brothers and three half-brothers. He is the last of the seven siblings. He graduated from Wilson High School and went to work for Wilson State Bank. Walter married Jerry Ann Hewlett on July 7, 1950 in Wilson. The call of the land called him back to farming in 1951 and he retired in 2010. He was a member of First Baptist Church and served the community as a deacon, and a board member for Wilson Coop Gin, Wilson School Board, Lynn County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Lynn County Historical Society.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jerry; his son, Don Steen; and his six brothers.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Nan Wied and husband, David of New Home and Terie Wied and husband Dr. Greg Wied; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020